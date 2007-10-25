Egypt Allowing Prisoners to Listen to iPods, Still Torture Them

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

ipodegypt.jpgEgypt's apparently gotten more liberal with its current administration vs. past government leaders, as Ibrahim Essa, editor of Egypt's biggest opposition newspaper, tells the Chicago Tribune that

"I've found out that I'm allowed to take my iPod," he said cheerfully. "This is progress in the Mubarak era. Yes, they do torture you in your cell, but they allow you to listen to your iPod!"

Since music's been allegedly used to ill effects on detainees, being able to pick your poison is kind of a step up. What would comprise your personal "just kill me" playlist? [Chicago Tribune via Listening Post, Flickr]

