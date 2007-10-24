EcoModo - The Best of Treehugger

This week at TreeHugger: We hop on board the Vectrix, the sexy electric two-wheeler that'll do 60 mph, for a test-drive. Here's one for the tinfoil hat brigade: we uncover whether or not those persist headaches are the fault of your mobile phones.

TreeHugger has had our eye on the Vectrix electric scooter for a long time, ever since we first spotted it up through its very first delivery earlier this month, so we happily hopped on board for a test drive of an early delivery last week. The verdict, after a spin on the battery-powered, nearly silent two-wheeler: it's real, it really goes and it's really pretty awesome

In our latest "Ask TreeHugger" column, a reader asks, "It seems that nearly every time I talk for a long time on my mobile phone, I get a head ache. Am I being paranoid or is my cell phone doing this to me?" The answer: eh, maybe. Wireless telephones are essentially two-way radios that work by transmitting low levels of radiofrequency (RF) energy or radio waves from their antennas to and from nearby base towers that are connected to telephone networks. But can it really fry your brain?

The fact that nobody has won the 2007 Space Elevator Games - which seeks to find the best elevator technology to easily shuttle supplies and people to and from a space station (or hotel) in orbit around Earth - did little to dampen the excitement and anticipation permeating the Davis County Event Centre this weekend in Utah. Though they aren't required to build an actual space elevator, the competing teams have to build a strong tether or get a robot to mount a suspended ribbon. One entrant, MIT's Stephen Steiner, used a tether made out of carbon nanotubes - seen as the one material likely to make a rope both light and strong enough to get to outer space. Far out.

Lastly, an enterprising Canuck has taken two Priuses, welded them together, and made either what has to be the greenest limo in the world or the most gas-guzzling Prius - depending on how you look at it. However, the Canadian inventor/mad scientist says the car still gets 50mpg even with the added weight. This thing better have a regenerative-braking powered mini-fridge.

