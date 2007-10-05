Eco-Disco Uses Dancing to Generate Energy, Sweat to Fill Toilets

In an idea that's pretty much identical to MITs plan to install energy-mooching floors in places like malls and airports, Enviu, a Netherlands-based research group, has proposed creating a nightclub that generates energy from the dancers within. Sections of floor would depress 2 cm when people stepped on them, generating energy to run the lights, smoke machine, and boot-bass subs. Sounds like an invitation to a whole lot of twisted ankles, but that's just me. A much grosser and less practical idea is using dancers' sweat to flush toilets in clubs. Splashback just got about 100 times more horrible. Ew. [Popular Mechanics]