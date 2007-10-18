Eatmecrunchy Cereal Bowl Keeps Cereal More Like Arnold, Less Like DeVito

This eatmefresh cereal bowl is probably the best non-gadgety way we can think of for keeping your cereal nice and solid despite being submerged in milk. The trick is the shelf at the bottom that blocks up to 70% of the cereal from being in contact with the cow juice, allowing you to scoop down and eat only the soaked bits while keeping the other parts rigid. The result is a good breakfast on your own timetable, instead of rushing to eat it before everything becomes like the place Yoda trained Luke in that one movie. [Eatmecrunchy via Gearfuse]

AU: I like it when my cereal goes soggy! This is heretical to my tastebuds!