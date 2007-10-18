Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Eatmecrunchy Cereal Bowl Keeps Cereal More Like Arnold, Less Like DeVito

eatmecrunchybowl.jpgThis eatmefresh cereal bowl is probably the best non-gadgety way we can think of for keeping your cereal nice and solid despite being submerged in milk. The trick is the shelf at the bottom that blocks up to 70% of the cereal from being in contact with the cow juice, allowing you to scoop down and eat only the soaked bits while keeping the other parts rigid. The result is a good breakfast on your own timetable, instead of rushing to eat it before everything becomes like the place Yoda trained Luke in that one movie. [Eatmecrunchy via Gearfuse]

AU: I like it when my cereal goes soggy! This is heretical to my tastebuds! -SB

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles