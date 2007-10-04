Duracell's Mobile Charger Juices Batteries, USB On The Go

Duracell's Mobile Charger not only has a USB port so you can power your iPods and Zunes, but there's even a slot to put AA/AAA batteries into so you can charge them via wall or car outlet. Those AA batteries work the same way in reverse as well—you use them to charge any USB gadgets you plug in. The charger comes for $US24.99, which could be worth it as an emergency phone/music charger that you can use while you're out or in the car. [Earth Times via Electronista]