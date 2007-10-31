Our buddy Dr. Ashen of crappy gadget fame just reviewed the the PolyStation 3; a horrific knockoff of a famed Japanese console that only a snarky British gentleman can properly go to town on. Not to spoil the ending or anything, but there's a reason why he calls himself a Doctor (and no it's not like why Judge Reinhold calls himself Judge). [YouTube]
Dr. Ashen Reviews the PolyStation 3
