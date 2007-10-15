Dough-Nu-Matic Mini Doughnut Maker is Fun for Your Arteries

The Dough-Nu-Matic may have a stupid name, but its saving grace is its fantastic use—it produces mini doughnuts! Mini doughnuts, we tell you! Is there anything cuter than edging your way to myocardial ischemia, one minuscule, bite-sized snack at a time? We think not. The device contains an enclosed oil fryer, which apparently will keep cleanups to a minimum, but will eventually make cleaning up your arteries a real pain. How ironic. The Dough-Nu-Matic will churn out a dozen diminutive snacks in under six minutes, and the privilege shall set you back $US129.99. [Product Page via Random Good Stuff]