It's not that we have any particular dislike for doors, it's just that, growing up in a barn, we never had any use for them. But this Ping-Pong door is enough to change our minds. Housing a Ping-Pong table within an internal frame, the door...unfolds...for a quick match. It's a clever, efficient use of space for those who don't require a full-size table to get their Forrest Gump on. Oh—just a minor caveat. One side of the door has to be bright green. We suggest not telling your duplex neighbour before installation. The doortable is set to go on sale next year. And we'll be the first to let you know after we preorder. [product via yanko via scifitech]
Door Transcends Door to Become Ping-Pong Table
