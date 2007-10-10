Donkey Powered Mobile Business Unit Comes Fully Loaded

The HAPV or "Human and animal powered vehicle" puts a high tech twist on the old fashioned donkey cart by adding a solar panel that charges a 12-volt battery under the driver's seat. The power is then used to facilitate cell phone connectivity, front and rear emergency lights and a small neon tube at night. Uses include: a fresh water outlet (water filtration system is optional) a makeshift classroom, school bus, ambulance, and even a mobile phone kiosk. It has everything for the entrepreneur on the go. If you live in rural Africa that is. [Wheel and Water via Afrigadget]