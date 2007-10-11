What could be better than one Rhinoceros Beetle, one Hissing Cockroach and one Hercules Beetle? Obviously, a man-eating scarab from the Nile controlled by an evil mummy. But failing that, we can do with these three small RC beasts that can be charged in two minutes and be controlled independently for just $24.95 and being smacked by my wife. [Discovery via 7Gadges]
Discovery RC Arthropods Are Just Pretentiously Named Plastic Bugs
