DirecTV Sat-Go Gets a $500 Price Drop

For those of you who wanted the Sat-GO, DirecTV's briefcase shaped TV that can pull in satellite broadcasts, but weren't willing to pay the exorbitant $1499 price tag, good news! DirecTV dropped the price of their Sat-Go portable satellite system by $500, to the still relatively expensive price of $999. But hey, $500 is still $500. And Now you will be able to go out and enjoy the great outdoors without missing any NFL action next weekend. [Product Page via Zatz Not Funny]