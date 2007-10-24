Dinosaur Skull or Staple Remover? You Decide

This family of crazy staple removers and other office implements are by New York designer Jac Zagoory, crafted of pewter and certain to elicit raised eyebrows and quizzical looks around the office. What the heck is that skull doing on your desk? The purpose of the lion, gorilla and gator you'll see in the gallery below are a little more obvious. All are between $US45 and $US65, but the shark bite stapler will cost you $US90. [Jac Zagoory Designs, via Dark Roasted Blend]