This family of crazy staple removers and other office implements are by New York designer Jac Zagoory, crafted of pewter and certain to elicit raised eyebrows and quizzical looks around the office. What the heck is that skull doing on your desk? The purpose of the lion, gorilla and gator you'll see in the gallery below are a little more obvious. All are between $US45 and $US65, but the shark bite stapler will cost you $US90. [Jac Zagoory Designs, via Dark Roasted Blend]
Dinosaur Skull or Staple Remover? You Decide
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.