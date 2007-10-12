Digital Push-up Counter Goes to 999 for Those Who Can't Count That High

If you find it hard to keep counting after your 100th push-up, this piece of genius from those kooky Japanese people might be just what you need. Push the big red button with your chin with each rep, and prove to the world that you're a real man. You can do up to 999 push-ups and the blasted thing will keep on counting. Think 999 will be enough? No? Hit the deck and give me 20! [von Traumer, via Technabob]