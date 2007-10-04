Digital Porn Stash Gets Guy Murdered By Girlfriend

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

bluron2.jpgJust a heads-up to all of our Puritan Gizmodo readers: 58-year-old Chicago native Jeanette Strowder confessed to shooting and killing her boyfriend, Jesse Martin, after finding his stash of porn stored on CDs. We initially assumed that the CDs must have contained some really freaky content to warrant the response, or at least some juicy ex-girlfriend shots, but apparently it was a (standard?) collection of "nude photographs of women."

On an entirely unrelated, lighter note, Gizmodo is naming today National Make Space On Your Hard Drive Day. Because one can never have too many free gigabytes on the old computer. For Word documents. And MP3 files. No siree Bob. [chicagosuntimes via dvorakuncensored]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

