You're in a hotel lobby when your mark walks in. You pull out the Digital Card Calculator Camera and pretend to casually crunch sums, while in reality you are snapping Top Secret Digital Photographs. Your target would only know you're a spy if he/she spots the enormous VGA lens and bezel right next to the keypad. It's a good thing, then, that you're reasonably inconspicuous in trenchcoat and matching fedora. A technical question, though: if it's got a lithium-ion battery for the camera and a 1.5V button battery for the calculator, how's come the solar panels? More cloak n' dagger deception, I imagine. [crimebusters911.com via OhGizmo]
Digital Card Calculator Spycam Is Sneaky Circa 1985
