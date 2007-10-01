Phew. After months of waiting, your diamond-encrusted Nokia N95 is finally ready. In fact, Alexander Amosu, ringtone mogul and maker of the oh-so-necessary golden iPod, has built 10 of these N95s, each with 325 diamonds covering its 18-ct white gold surface. You'll be glad to hear that when you pay the Â£12,000 sticker price, your phone also gets a year of "free" concierge service and a limited-edition number—you know, from 1 to 10. [Amosu]
Diamond-Coated Nokia N95 Costs $24,000 (Limit 10 Per Customer)
