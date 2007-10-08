DeluoGPS have just dropped the Deluo MouseGPS. Though it may not win any prizes for an imaginative name, it does impress us with its dual mouse/GPS receiver functionality. The optical mouse has a retractable USB cord and is compatible with Microsoft Streets & Trips.The navigating genius will not require a subscription itself, however the software shall (obviously). The Deluo MouseGPS will be available to purchase with any of the various different versions of Microsoft Streets & Trips, or on its own for those who already have the necessary software. Pricing and release details are not available at present. One thing is for sure; this joyous unity has made us all teary-eyed with happiness. [Product Page via Raw Feed]
Deluo MouseGPS Swings Both Ways
