Deluo MouseGPS Swings Both Ways

DeluoGPS have just dropped the Deluo MouseGPS. Though it may not win any prizes for an imaginative name, it does impress us with its dual mouse/GPS receiver functionality. The optical mouse has a retractable USB cord and is compatible with Microsoft Streets & Trips.The navigating genius will not require a subscription itself, however the software shall (obviously). The Deluo MouseGPS will be available to purchase with any of the various different versions of Microsoft Streets & Trips, or on its own for those who already have the necessary software. Pricing and release details are not available at present. One thing is for sure; this joyous unity has made us all teary-eyed with happiness. [Product Page via Raw Feed]