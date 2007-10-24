Dell XPS One A2010 Leaked by the FCC, Reveals Optional TV Tuner and AV Input

Give a little wave to the XPS One A2010 from Dell, which got its first outing on the FCC website. The FCC also posted Dell's system manual on their site, which reveals that the A2010 contains an optional TV tuner. What else do we know? It's a fairly good-looking Asustek-manufactured desktop with Intel Core 2 Duo, 1000:1 contrast LCD and a 3.5-inch, with a maximum 300GB, HDD, and an optional TV tuner. Take a closer look at the gallery and the stats below.

Intel Core 2 Duo, Pentium D or Celeron CPU's

22″ WSXGA 1680×1050, 16.7M colour 300 nits, 5 ms response 1000:1 contrast LCD

1-4GB of 667/800 MHz DDR2 SDRAM

3.5″ up to 300GB HDD

DVD +/- RW or Blu-Ray drive

Intel GMA 3100 or ATI Mobility Radeon HD2400 Graphics

Optional TV Tuner

two 5W, 140 HZ speakers

802.11 a/b/g/n support

Dimensions: 15.9(H)x23.5(W)x3.3(D)" (40.5×59.7×8.38 cm)

Weight: 28.2 lb (12.8 kg)

There are no noises about price and release date yet, but we'll bring that info to you as soon as we have it. [FCC via PC Joint]