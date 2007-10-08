Dell XPS M1530 Leaked?

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

dell-xps-m1530-top.jpgWord on the new Dell XPS M1530 seems to have leaked, and it looks like another step in the right direction for Dell lappies. Think of the M1530 as the skinny XPS that hits its 4lb weight by eating right and exercising, not avoiding food altogether like the waifish M1330, or gorging to near immobility in trade of strength like the sumo M1730. Expect the M1530 in early November. Hit the jump for a full stat smattering.

* 15.40-inch display (CCFL up to 1680 x 1050, LED up to 1440 x 900) * Core 2 Duo options from 1.5GHz (T5250) up to 2.6GHz (T7800) * Crestline GM/PM 965 chipset with up to 2GB of 667MHz DDR2 SDRAM * GeForce 8400M or 8600M GS options (up to 256MB) * Slot-loading Blu-ray / 8x DVDÂ±RW * Options for 802.11a/b/g/n, WWAN, Bluetooth * HDMI, VGA, 1394, ExpressCard, (3) USB 2.0, Ethernet, fingerprint reader, media reader * 2.0 megapixel (with CCFL) or 300k (with LED) cameras * Weights about 4 pounds

[engadget]

