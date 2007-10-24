It appears that Dell is making an attempt to take on the likes of HP and Apple with the release of the XPS 420 —a rig focused on the multimedia enthusiast. Features include: Intel Core 2 Duo or Extreme processors, your choice of ATI or NVIDIA graphics cards, a max of 1TB storage, 1-4 GB of Dual DDR2 SDRAM, a 20-inch LCD monitor, and Xcelerator technology —which makes converting video quick and easy. The XPS 420 also comes bundled with Adobe Systems Elements Studio, which includes Photoshop Elements 6, Premiere Elements 4, and Soundbooth CS3. As you might have guessed the XPS 420 won't come cheap, regardless of the options you choose. Prices range from $1500 to $2,500. [Dell via Information Week]
Dell Unleashes the XPS 420 Desktop to Polite Applause
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.