Dell Unleashes the XPS 420 Desktop to Polite Applause

It appears that Dell is making an attempt to take on the likes of HP and Apple with the release of the XPS 420 —a rig focused on the multimedia enthusiast. Features include: Intel Core 2 Duo or Extreme processors, your choice of ATI or NVIDIA graphics cards, a max of 1TB storage, 1-4 GB of Dual DDR2 SDRAM, a 20-inch LCD monitor, and Xcelerator technology —which makes converting video quick and easy. The XPS 420 also comes bundled with Adobe Systems Elements Studio, which includes Photoshop Elements 6, Premiere Elements 4, and Soundbooth CS3. As you might have guessed the XPS 420 won't come cheap, regardless of the options you choose. Prices range from $1500 to $2,500. [Dell via Information Week]