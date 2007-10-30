Dealzmodo USA: Toshiba HD-A2 HD DVD Player For $197 + 5 Free Movies

You don't have to wait for Wal-Mart's $198 HD DVD player to be in stock, you can pick up the same deal at Circuit City online for the same price. All you need is $197.99 and you'll get a Toshiba HD-A2, which still qualifies for that five free HD DVD giveaway Toshiba's holding from now until they win the format wars. Or they run out of money. [Circuit City via Bargainist]

AU: Remember, HD DVD is region free - if you can find a cheap way to ship it here, you'll be looking good. Somehow I doubt that, though...