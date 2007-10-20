Best Buy has an Xbox 360 HD DVD deal coming up next week that lets you get the HD DVD addon as well as a free Heroes Season 1 HD DVD box set for just $179. The ad says the Heroes pack is a $99.99 value, but you can pick it up online for just $69. It's still a good deal, but slightly less incredible. Plus, you can still get five free HD DVD movies with purchase as well. [Cheapassgamer via Xbox 360 Fanboy]
Dealzmodo USA: Free Heroes HD DVD With Xbox 360 HD DVD Player
