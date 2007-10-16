This may be the first-generation HD DVD player and it may be refurbished, but hot damn if this Toshiba HD-A1 isn't cheap. $US179 is all you need now to get into the HD game, which is probably the cheapest place you can get an HD DVD player other than the HD DVD add-on for the Xbox 360. [Newegg - Thanks Phil!]
Dealzmodo USA: Refurbished Toshiba HD DVD Player For $US179
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.