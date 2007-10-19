D-Box GP-200 Racing Game Seat Costs a Fortune

Although it's not the ultimate racing setup, this D-Box GP-200 definitely has the sitting and steering part of the equation solved. The bucket seat has three hydraulic jacks, five speakers, and is attached to a steering column that looks more solid than most cars built in the '70s. However, the set only works with a few PC games like rFactor, Flight Simulator X and various other PC games. For $16,425, you'd expect a little more universal support. [Crave Asia via Crave]