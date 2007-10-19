The eagerly anticipated Dash connected GPS navigator just made another extreme promise, offering third parties a chance to develop for the system. The example Dash uses is the real-estate value database Zillow—you can use the tool to check values of homes in the vicinity, as you see in the above pic. Dash will also encourage data providers to share data in standard formats such as RSS and KML (Google Earth files). After the jump, you can see a shot of the tool used to turn tags into Dash buttons. The company has lots to deliver on—we're expecting review units in late December or January. [Dash]Thanks Gina!
Dash Navigator Now Open to 3rd Party Apps
