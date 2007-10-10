Darth Vader - "Luke, I am your flashlight"

How does it feel, Darth? From Ruler of the known Universe to kiddie flashlight. How far you have fallen after 30 years of over-merchandising. How do you work? A kid squeezes you, your head pops an you light up. Seriously? Do you like that, Darth? When the kids squeeze you?

Oh how the mighty have fallen. Geeks, it's up to us. We need to bite this Star Wars toy stuff in the bud ASAP, lest our children and children's children think Darth Vader is nothing more than a flashlight, dust buster or some other mundane marketing scheme. Unfortunately, this one is already sold out. [ubergizmo]