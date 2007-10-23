This might be the perfect device to get someone to make more cupcakes for you: The Cupcake Kitchen Timer, which at 3.5 inches tall is almost big enough to qualify as a cake. Or you know what? You could take a giant leap and makes some cupcakes yourself! Don't bite into this one, though—it's made of hand-painted resin. Get 'em while they're hot, on sale for $23.95. [Bright and Bold, via Shiny Shiny]
Cupcake Kitchen Timer Might Get You a Batch of Cupcakes or Two
