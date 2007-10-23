Cupcake Kitchen Timer Might Get You a Batch of Cupcakes or Two

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

cupcake_timer.jpgThis might be the perfect device to get someone to make more cupcakes for you: The Cupcake Kitchen Timer, which at 3.5 inches tall is almost big enough to qualify as a cake. Or you know what? You could take a giant leap and makes some cupcakes yourself! Don't bite into this one, though—it's made of hand-painted resin. Get 'em while they're hot, on sale for $23.95. [Bright and Bold, via Shiny Shiny]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

