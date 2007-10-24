We're here at Moscone for CTIA in dreary downtown San Francisco. For those of you who aren't familiar, it's right across the street from where Apple events are held. Stick around today to see lots of phone news from new devices to new operating systems to who knows what else (probably more phone stuff). Phones! Everybody needs' em! Find out what you'll be buying in the next year.
CTIA: We're Here!
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.