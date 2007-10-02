Last week, Adam set about crushing unwanted gadgets with such glee that I think our Japanese brethren have found the perfect present for him at CEATEC. The CrushBox will pulverize everything from cards, cellphones, CD/DVD to videotape (are you listening Paris, Meg, Eva, Pamela?)—in short, anything gadget-y or tech-y that could compromise you. There's a pic of the results below.Anyone who thinks it's a good idea to get involved with Rick Solomon should really think about getting a CrushBox for the bedroom, although I'm not sure whether it is gonad-compatible. [Gizmodo Japan]
CrushBox Destroys the Evidence that You May Want to Hide
