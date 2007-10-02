Like carrying pictures of your kids around but have way too many kids? This Wallet Pix credit card sized picture viewer lets you take out 58 wallet-sized photos in digital form, all in a package you can fit easily into your wallet. It has auto-shutoff and auto-resizing, and works with newer Windows machines. And at 58 wallet-sized photos, that's enough for 54 of your spawn and 4 of your wives, because there's no way in hell that one woman could pop out 57 kids—even with twins and triplets mixed in there. [LNT via Random Good Stuff]
Credit Card Image Viewer Is Easily Pantsable
