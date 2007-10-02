Credit Card Image Viewer Is Easily Pantsable

Like carrying pictures of your kids around but have way too many kids? This Wallet Pix credit card sized picture viewer lets you take out 58 wallet-sized photos in digital form, all in a package you can fit easily into your wallet. It has auto-shutoff and auto-resizing, and works with newer Windows machines. And at 58 wallet-sized photos, that's enough for 54 of your spawn and 4 of your wives, because there's no way in hell that one woman could pop out 57 kids—even with twins and triplets mixed in there. [LNT via Random Good Stuff]