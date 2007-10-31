In the future, everything will levitate. Take for example Angela Jansen's floaty lamp, shown by the Netherlander firm Crealev at a show during Dutch Design Week. (Oh, you don't attend?) It's actually the shade that hovers using magnetic levitation over the light-up lamp base, but it's enough to make you truly believe in magic. Or at least in all those other maglev products on the market, like the photo frame, computer mouse and $90,000 limited-edition sculpture. (And let's not leave out the SkyMall star, the floating globe). After the jump, there's a short video clip of the spinning Crealev lamp—and its kid sister, the levitating candy dish—shot by Moco Loco.
Crealev Floating Lamp Leavens Any Room
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.