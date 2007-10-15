This might not be accurately referred to as a case mod, but WTF happened to this PC? The Sky Puter appears to be frozen in mid-explosion. Suspended from the ceiling with pieces of network cables, nobody can complain about lack of ventilation with this one. It's the first caseless case mod we've ever seen. You gotta see the gallery on this one for some close-up views. [Sky Puter, via What Jamie Found]
Caseless Case Mod Splays Out 'Puter in Exploded Midair View
