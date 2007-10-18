Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Coonan's office: games can't get film/TV rebate because it isn't film/TV

LOLcoonan.jpgA Kotaku Australia reader shares the government's response to their query on the recent rejection of tax incentives for local games developers. It's almost funny to read that (a) the 'Screen Production Incentive Scheme' doesn't include a major creative industry that produces content for screens, and that (b) reasoning in the response for the rejection is partly explained as being because games aren't film or TV... but if game developers produce some game content for use *in* film or TV, they could be eligible. Am I taking crazy pills or is this some wacky circular logic here??

Now we're in election mode, it might be a good time for the GDAA to hit up Labor and press them for a commitment to extend the scheme to include game devs. -Seamus Byrne [The Rebate Issue: A Letter from the Gov'ner]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles