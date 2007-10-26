At least one Congressman is telling Comcast to take a break from its experiment proving why we need net neutrality—Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va), a consumer advocate, told CNet's Chris Soghoian that "Comcast has made a major mistake in attempting to hinder peer-to-peer file sharing as an aspect of its network management" as "file sharing is already being used for a wide variety of perfectly lawful and appropriate applications." More point-blankly, he added Comcast "should not engage in a blanket disqualification of any category of lawful applications." But, he's not willing to put his law-writing pen where his mouth is, bucking at the proposition of legislation—instead he's advocating letting the market take care of it. Cause it's already doing so well solving our telco issues. [CNet]
Congressman Hates on Comcast for BitTorrent Blockage, Won't Do Anything About It
