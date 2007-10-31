Ever wonder what happens to all the pointy objects confiscated by those eagle-eyed defenders of justice at airport security? Well, at least some of the potentially-stabby scissors are turned into sweet spiders by artist Christopher Locke. He's got a step-by-step on his site on how he did it, and one thing is definitely for certain: if these scissors didn't make it onto an airplane before, they definitely won't now. Yikes. [Heartless Machine via BoingBoing]
Confiscated Scissors Transformed into Stabby Spiders
