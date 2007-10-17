Jobs confirmed Ars's scoop that the iTunes+ DRM-free content was being price dropped to $0.99. Nick Wingfield, friend of Rosie O and writer for the WSJ, scored the interview with El Jobso. This is the price the DRM-free tracks should have started at, and I'm glad to see it finally there. [Ars and WSJ]
Confirmed: Apple Going $0.99 on DRM-Free Tracks
