Industrial designer Roger Arquer came up with four ideas for a non-lethal mousetrap using household objects such as lightbulbs, paper clips, springs and pint glasses. And, of course, cheese. Check the gallery below for his ingenious devices.

The Barcelona-born designer says that you can do what you want with the mice after you've caught them. Seeing as I don't have a python, I think I'll make myself a mouse-fur bikini. [Roger Arquer via Dezeen]