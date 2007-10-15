Mercedes-Benz SilverFlow, In 50 Years

Mercedes-Benz claims to have a vision of the car market 50 years from now, and their contribution is called the SilverFlow (but ironically looks like gold). Instead of being constructed from metal, plastic and fibreglass components, the SilverFlow is made of micro-metallic particles that are controlled by magnetic fields. A key fob stores different designs and components allowing the driver to restructure the car at will as changes only require magnetic adjustments. But the best part? The car will have the ability to self-repair. You, of course, will stay dead. But your kids will really appreciate that the car went unharmed. Hit the link for a full gallery. [jalopnik]