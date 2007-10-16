A lot of designers have taken a minimalist approach when it comes to wall clocks these days, and China's Yiran Qian certainly fits into that category with his "Vice Versa" clock. However, being gadget geeks, we do appreciate the inclusion of a digital interface on the hands. It's a truly unique way to blend the aesthetics of an analogue clock with the functionality of a digital. It's only a concept at this point, but I wouldn't mind glancing at this clock in the morning when I'm running late. [Designboom]
"Vice Versa" Digital Clock Only Needs It's Hands To Serve You
