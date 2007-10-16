Unique Alarm Clock Turns Your MP3 Player Into a Joystick Controller

MP3 player alarm clocks are nothing new—but MP3 alarm clocks that allow you to use the player as a joystick toggle control definitely are. If this concept design titled YOM by Philipp Goeder ever sees the light of day, you would be able to do just that. When the MP3 player is inserted into the USB port on top, it can be used as a joystick that can be shifted right, left and forward to toggle through playlists. It seems that the YOM would work best with a player with a narrow form factor, and there would be a little hand-eye coordination challenge in the morning, but it is an interesting design nonetheless. [Yanko Design]