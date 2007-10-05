As CEATEC goes on, the weirder ideas find their way onto the web. Here's Hitachi's concept RC device with an intuitive user interface. Below the bump is a pic of the prototype that they're currently working on. I can't decide whether it looks more like an MP3 player or a sex toy. [Aving USA]
Concept Remote Controller from Hitachi Looks Special, Sexy
