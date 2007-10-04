Computerised Pillow Reduces Snoring and Gives Neck Massages

German scientist Daryoush Bazargani has invented a computerised pillow that can stop you from snoring. Where this one improves on previous attempts is that it actually tries to stop your snoring itself, rather than just telling you how you should have slept the next morning. Bazargani's pillow inflates and deflates different chambers to adjust your head and clear your airwaves. And the best part with this pillow is that even if it doesn't work, which usually these types of devices don't, it can still give you a neck massage. That's right, a snore-stopping, neck-massaging, computerised pillow! Where do we sign up for one of these? [Reuters]