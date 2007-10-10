Come to Crazy Ballmer's OS Warehouse to Get an Insane Deal!

As if we needed more proof that Microsoft exec Steve Ballmer is legitimately insane, here's an ad(?) for Windows 1.0 where he "acts" like a crazy used car salesman, listing off the amazing features of his shiny new OS (it comes with Reversi?!). It's fun to see while we're coming up on the 22nd anniversary of the first Windows, and also interesting to note that this wouldn't work with Vista. I mean, he totally wouldn't be able to yell out the differences between all the versions without having a heart attack. [How to Split an Atom via Neatorama]