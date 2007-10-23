The fact that Comcast was caught by the AP blocking BitTorrent last week wasn't much of a surprise (even if it was a disappointment), but more people have done self-tests and discovered they're possibly blocking even more application traffic. The EFF found that not just Gnutella—another file sharing app—was being blocked, but Lotus Notes, an app businesses use to share calendars, emails and files over the net had its traffic interfered with as well. It's fine to piss off a bunch of file sharers, but when Comcast starts making sure that a CTO can't get the files off his work machine, that's a different story altogether. Net Neutrality, we need you! [EFF via Ars Technica]
Comcast Blocking Gnutella and Lotus Notes Traffic?
