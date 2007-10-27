During their luster-lacking quarterly earnings call, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts responded vaguely enough to a question about wireless strategy (i.e., investment or acquisition)—"It is something we are constantly assessing," although "there is no new news today"—to stoke the speculation fires about a possible Comcast entrance into the mobile space. On the less-than-denial, WSJ's Deal Journal proffered: "We would also note that Sprint stock in particular, having been battered by operational woes that led to the ouster of its CEO this month, is in a depressed state that could lure a bargain hunter." AT&T and Verizon's size make them virtual non-possibilities, even if Comcast took the road of teaming up with Time Warner on a wireless venture. If it sounds messy to you, you're not alone—investors aren't exactly lit on fire at the possibility. [WSJ via Electronista, Flickr]
Comcast "Assessing" Wireless Field, Sprint Looking Good for Acquisition?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.