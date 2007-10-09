Continuing their trend of painting up gadgets you love, Colorware has extended their painting expertise to the iPod touch/nano/cassic as well as the iMac, ensuring your drapes always match the carpet. And if you want to see close-up shots to illustrate why their work warrants a somewhat premium price and is better than a crappy do-it-yourself job, take a look at our Colorware Xbox 360 gallery. Although spray painting in your garage with the windows closed does have its perks. [Colorware]
Colorware Paints iMac, iPod touch, iPod nano, and iPod classic
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.