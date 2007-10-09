Colorware Paints iMac, iPod touch, iPod nano, and iPod classic

Continuing their trend of painting up gadgets you love, Colorware has extended their painting expertise to the iPod touch/nano/cassic as well as the iMac, ensuring your drapes always match the carpet. And if you want to see close-up shots to illustrate why their work warrants a somewhat premium price and is better than a crappy do-it-yourself job, take a look at our Colorware Xbox 360 gallery. Although spray painting in your garage with the windows closed does have its perks. [Colorware]