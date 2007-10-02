Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Coleman FlashCell Cordless Screwdriver Charges in 90 Seconds

coleman_flashcell.jpgIf you're like us, you might use a cordless screwdriver once a year, long enough for its charge to trickle away. But get this: The Coleman FlashCell Cordless Screwdriver will be ready for you in a jiffy, charging in 90 seconds or less. That's because it's not charging batteries, it's charging a large capacitor, sucking up the juice and getting you back to your screwing duties lickety-split (yikes, how many double entendres can I use in one sentence?).

The Popular Mechanics reviewer says it'll last a little less than two thirds as long as a regular rechargeable screwdriver on a charge, but then, you can plug it in, and a minute and a half later it's ready to go again. Only drawback we can see? It's $99.99. [Popular Mechanics, via Oh Gizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles