Instead of paying hundreds to thousands on a custom adaptor to fit a 35mm lens onto a camcorder, you can now build your own for relatively little cash. Although the end result looks weird and has a horribly messed up weight distribution, your videos that come out of it will look great—as demonstrated in the 35mm test video footage above. Why would you want to do this? To narrow your depth of field for dramatic effect. If you think your grandpa blowing out his birthday candles was cool before, imagine it when barely anything is in focus! [JetSetModels via Boing Boing Gadgets]
DIY 35mm Camcorder Lens Adapter Saves Hundreds of Dollars
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.