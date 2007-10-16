DIY 35mm Camcorder Lens Adapter Saves Hundreds of Dollars

Instead of paying hundreds to thousands on a custom adaptor to fit a 35mm lens onto a camcorder, you can now build your own for relatively little cash. Although the end result looks weird and has a horribly messed up weight distribution, your videos that come out of it will look great—as demonstrated in the 35mm test video footage above. Why would you want to do this? To narrow your depth of field for dramatic effect. If you think your grandpa blowing out his birthday candles was cool before, imagine it when barely anything is in focus! [JetSetModels via Boing Boing Gadgets]