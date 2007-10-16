Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

DIY 35mm Camcorder Lens Adapter Saves Hundreds of Dollars

Instead of paying hundreds to thousands on a custom adaptor to fit a 35mm lens onto a camcorder, you can now build your own for relatively little cash. Although the end result looks weird and has a horribly messed up weight distribution, your videos that come out of it will look great—as demonstrated in the 35mm test video footage above. Why would you want to do this? To narrow your depth of field for dramatic effect. If you think your grandpa blowing out his birthday candles was cool before, imagine it when barely anything is in focus! [JetSetModels via Boing Boing Gadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles