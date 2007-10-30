Clever Water Bottle Contains More Than Meets The Eye

Here's a tricky way to transport whatever contraband suits your fancy. Of course, you might not be able to get this one by the TSA screeners at the airport, since they're already on the lookout for that highly explosive water that's such a horrific threat to us these days, but this clever container could come in handy for hiding your stash elsewhere. For extra realism, might we suggest putting this in the refrigerator? Kinda reminds us of that guitar full-o-coke we showed you the other day, but keep in mind that neither of these smuggling methods were perfect, because both of their creators got caught. [TechEBlog]