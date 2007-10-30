Here's a tricky way to transport whatever contraband suits your fancy. Of course, you might not be able to get this one by the TSA screeners at the airport, since they're already on the lookout for that highly explosive water that's such a horrific threat to us these days, but this clever container could come in handy for hiding your stash elsewhere. For extra realism, might we suggest putting this in the refrigerator? Kinda reminds us of that guitar full-o-coke we showed you the other day, but keep in mind that neither of these smuggling methods were perfect, because both of their creators got caught. [TechEBlog]
Clever Water Bottle Contains More Than Meets The Eye
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.