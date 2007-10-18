Classic Mac Becomes Sweet Jukebox

One industrious modder decided that the bet use for his newly acquired Mac Classic was to make it into this personal jukebox. After ripping out the CRT monitor, he was able to squeeze in a new LCD display, 2.0GHz Core 2 Duo Mac Mini, extra 750GB drive and power supply. The only external modifications included expanding the disc drive for CDs/DVDs and adding a tiny opening for an IR receiver. OS X was modified to automatically load FrontRow upon booting, completing retro functional sweetness. Bonus pic: [123macmini via tuaw]